Taking it slow in Westcliffe

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (KRDO) – Sometimes we get so busy in our day-to-day lives, that we forget to kick back, relax, and enjoy everything Colorado has to offer. That’s why we’ve started a new series where we highlight different mountain towns here in Southern Colorado to show you what you can eat, see, and do.

This week’s stop? Westcliffe. It’s a tiny town nestled between the Sangres and the Wet Mountains.

“As soon as we come into town we feel like everything just slows down,” explained Sharine Goekerman. “It’s peaceful. It’s like back to basics.”

Sharine lives in Colorado Springs now, but she braves the two-hour drive to the square-mile town she once called home often.

She doesn’t step foot in Westcliffe without visiting its iconic Amish bakery: Sugar & Spice.

Sugar & Spice sells brown sugar cookies, toffee squares, brownies – the list goes on. You know it’s good when they can close every Sunday AND Monday, and still do decent business.

The owner told us we had to try the cinnamon roll made from her mom’s scratch recipe. After one bite, we can attest – this place is worth planning your trip around!

Next stop? Amish-owned Sunset Ranch, where you can hitch a ride on Freeman Miller’s wagon at sunset.

“We could probably fill a whole book full of sunset pictures,” said Freeman. “We get some beautiful sunsets.”

Freeman also provides wagon rides under the star-lit skies. Did you know Westcliffe is an official dark skies community? With so little light pollution, you can mess up your neck from looking up so much!

Freeman told KRDO13 that the Amish started gravitating toward Westcliffe in the early 2000s for its ranching land. He said his family needs technology for their business, but that’s not how they spend their downtime.

“Goof off, maybe rope some steers. It’s a good lifestyle,” Freeman assured. “It’s different when you’re Amish, you don’t have the television.”

Mouth-watering baked goods, scenic wagon rides, and internationally renowned stargazing – it’s easy to see why you don’t need a TV in Westcliffe. Just sit back and soak in that good old-fashioned Colorado nature.

“It’s good for your mind and your spirit,” Sharine explained. “It is a good place to slow down.”



Did we miss anything in Westcliffe, or is there something we should highlight in another Southern Colorado mountain town? Email julia.donovan@krdo.com with your suggestions.