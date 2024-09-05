Police kill armed man near Israeli consulate in Munich

By Stephanie Halasz, CNN

(CNN) — German police shot dead an armed man after an exchange of fire near the Israeli consulate in central Munich on Thursday, officers said.

The suspect was armed with an older long gun when he was shot on Karolinenplatz, a square near the Israeli consulate and a Nazi documentation center, according to police in Munich.

The suspect was fatally injured after shots were exchanged, Munich police said in a post on X.

Police have not revealed a possible motive, and an investigation is under way. A helicopter was deployed to provide a more detailed assessment of the incident, according to Reuters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.