Louisville team raises more than $300K for Bike to Beat Cancer over 11 years

By Addie Meiners

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Norton Healthcare’s 16th annual Bike to Beat Cancer will take place this Saturday, Sept. 3. The event includes a 5, 15, 35, 65, and 100-mile bike ride from Norton Brownsboro, out through Oldham County and the Parklands, and back.

The event will also include a new “fun walk” this year.

Thousands of people will participate in the event, including the members of Team Andiamo. The group has been riding in the event for the past 11 years, and in that span, has raised more than $300k for the Norton Cancer Research Institute.

“It’s a good feeling to know that we’re helping in some small way,” said Sammi Danesi, one of the group’s founding members.

What started as a neighborhood riding group turned into an annual way for the neighbors to give back. However, the cause became extremely personal to the group five years ago when their founding member, Warren Mounts, died from cancer.

“The entire time Warren was battling cancer, he was quite an inspiration,” Danesi said. “He just kept on going, and so do we.”

Team Andiamo is one of Norton’s Bike to Beat Cancer’s best fundraisers.

