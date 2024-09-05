2024 NFL season preview: a potential historic three-peat, rookie quarterbacks and first foray into South America

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Fans and players alike have been counting down to this: the beginning of the new NFL season.

Between one team going for history, a fresh crop of new quarterbacks and an NFL game being played on a new continent, there’s a lot to watch out for.

Here’s what to keep an eye on in the upcoming NFL season:

How to watch

The new NFL season kicks off with the reigning back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5.

The action begins at 8:20 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Over the course of the NFL season, fans can tune in to watch games on TV through CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, ABC and NFL Network.

Streaming services NFL+, Sunday Ticket, Peacock, Paramount+, ESPN+, Amazon Prime and Netflix will also all show games.

Back-to-back-to-back champs?

All eyes will be focused on Kansas City this season. And not just because of Taylor Swift.

The Chiefs have an opportunity to create history this season as they aim to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowl titles in a row.

Led by the trio of head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight-end Travis Kelce, the Chiefs are the benchmark for NFL success in recent years, with three titles over the past five seasons.

But despite last year’s success and another Lombardi Trophy added to the cabinet, there is still room for improvement for Reid and Co. to build towards.

Last year’s edition of the team relied heavily upon its impressive defense – led by coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive tackle Chris Jones – while its offense struggled; the offense scored just 39 touchdowns all regular season, tied for 17th in the league along with the Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings, both of which missed the playoffs.

And so, to help Mahomes and an aging Kelce, Reid and general manager Brett Veach have gone about rejuvenating the offense.

They signed wide receiver Marquise Brown as a free agent, while also drafting speedster Xavier Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft; the Texas graduate set the 40-yard dash record of 4.21 seconds at the 2024 NFL Combine.

With this additional help, the pressure will be on Mahomes and Reid to revamp the offense and produce magic once again.

But with all that success behind them, Mahomes says its about improving as the new season develops.

“I don’t think last year’s too much in your mind. You’re so focused on trying to get better, and we’re playing the best of the best Week 1,” the 28-year-old quarterback told reporters ahead of the season-opener. “We’re going to see where we’re at.

“We’re going to have to go out there and play our best football early in the season. All we can do is go out there and be our best. It’s going to take that in order to get the win, and we’re going to have to learn from our mistakes and make adjustments on the sideline and go out there and find a way to beat a really good football team.”

Like in years past, the Chiefs are the overwhelming Super Bowl favorites and, with their recent track record, who’s to say history won’t be in the making?

Fresh faces

Sometimes, a class of rookies is laden with talent in one particular position. The 2024 NFL Draft class was rich in quarterback prospects.

Six QBs were selected in the first 12 picks of April’s event, with former USC star Caleb Williams kicking off proceedings as the No. 1 overall selection by the Chicago Bears.

Williams has been seen by many as a transcendent talent for years now, and his arrival into the league has been highly anticipated. The 22-year-old’s adjustment to life in the NFL was one of the main interest points of this offseason’s series of ‘Hard Knocks’ which provided behind-the-scenes coverage of Chicago’s preparation for the new campaign.

Such has been Williams’ immediate impact on the Bears that he was named one of the team’s eight captains for the upcoming season, becoming the first Chicago rookie to do so.

And his adjustment to life in professional football has impressed his veteran teammates.

“I mean, when you come to work every day like he did and go through the things that he had to grow through, especially against the defense,” Bears wide receiver DJ Moore said, “and you see the work that he was putting in day-in and day-out, you can’t do anything but respect that and want him to be a captain for you.”

No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels has already been named the Washington Commanders’ Week 1 starting quarterback after an impressive preseason. But it is a different story for Drake Maye, selected with the third pick by the New England Patriots, with the team instead opting for veteran Jacoby Brissett as its starter for the start of the season.

Michael Penix Jr., selected eighth, will also be the Atlanta Falcons’ backup after Kirk Cousins joined the team on a big contract in the offseason, while No. 10 pick JJ McCarthy’s rookie campaign for the Minnesota Vikings has been curtailed already after suffering a season-ending knee injury in the preseason.

The final pick of the first-round quarterbacks – Bo Nix, who was selected 12th by the Denver Broncos – has arguably been the biggest surprise, putting in impressive displays in the preseason to earn himself the starting spot in Colorado, the first rookie QB since Hall of Famer John Elway to earn the starter’s job in Denver.

New ground

The NFL is constantly looking for ways to expand its boundaries and this season is no different.

The 2024 campaign will see the first-ever regular season game played in South America when the Green Bay Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Week 1 clash between two of the National Football Conference’s (NFC) playoff hopefuls will be played at the Corinthians Arena, home to Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians.

It is also the first time the NFL has played a game on Friday night of opening weekend in over 50 years.

The game comes as part of the NFL’s ever-expanding International Series, of which there will be five games abroad this season.

Three games will be played in London – two in the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one in Wembley Stadium – while another will be played in Munich, Germany.

It now means that NFL games will have been played in five of the seven continents around the world.

Full Week 1 slate

Thursday, September 5

Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs – 8:20 p.m. ET

Friday, September 6

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Corinthians Arena, São Paulo, Brazil) – 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 8

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints – 1 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants – 1 p.m. ET

New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals – 1 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons – 1 p.m. ET

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts – 1 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals @ Buffalo Bills – 1 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans @ Chicago Bears – 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins – 1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks – 4:05 p.m. ET

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns – 4:25 p.m. ET

Washington Commanders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 4:25 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions – 8:20 p.m. ET

Monday, September 9

New York Jets @ San Francisco 49ers – 8:15 p.m. ET

