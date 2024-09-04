U.S. Army to host ceremony marking the deactivation of Pueblo Chemical Depot

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – A ceremony will be held Sept. 12 to mark the deactivation of the U.S. Army's Pueblo Chemical Depot, marking the final chapter of its 82-year presence in Pueblo.

In accordance to the Chemical Weapons Convention, the depot has worked to destroy its supply of chemical weapons since 1997. The final round of weapons was destroyed on June 22, 2023, and the facility then began the closure process, which will take approximately three years.

Col. Rodney McCutcheon, the depot’s 40th and final commander, will preside over the ceremony. The U.S. Army said elected officials, depot alumni and community members are expected to attend.

“We don’t see this as a somber event, rather a milestone achievement,” McCutcheon said in a Sept. 3 press release. “For more than three decades, the team has strived to make good on the noble cause of ridding the U.S. of chemical weapons. The milestone signals the Nation’s commitment to the Chemical Weapons Convention, while successfully protecting our personnel, the surrounding community and the environment."

The 23,000-acre depot was designed and constructed in 1942 during World War II with the purpose of storing and shipping ammunition and general military supplies. After World War II, the depot's workshops

were remodeled and expanded for remanufacturing a variety of materiel, including tanks and

combat vehicles.

In the facility's decades of handling and storing chemical weapons, the depot has not recorded a serious injury or fatality.

The closure of the plant involves the decontamination and decommissioning of facilities

and equipment, disposition of property, demolition of facilities not required for future U.S. Army use.

“We’re excited to assist in writing the epilogue to the remarkable achievements of this installation and support PCAPP in their efforts,” said Deputy Commander of Pueblo Chemical Depot Sheila Johnson. “While we recognize that closing PCD is bittersweet, the sentiment here is a triumphant testament to the multitude of people and organizations that made this monumental endeavor a success.”