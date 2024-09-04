Pueblo West man arrested for fighting and assaulting deputies at Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) reported Wednesday that a 25-year-old Pueblo West man was arrested the previous weekend at the Colorado State Fair for multiple charges, including felony assault on a peace officer.

The PCSO said Tyler Hargis assaulted three deputies who were trying to restrain him after a fight at the State Fair on Saturday night, Aug. 31. The deputies sustained minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.

According to the PCSO, deputies working for the State Fair security responded to a fight Saturday night and when they arrived they found two men on the ground fighting. Hargis was one of these men and he punched a deputy in the face while the deputy was trying to restrain him. Hargis was also highly intoxicated, the PCSO said.

According to the sheriff's office, Hargis then punched and kicked two other deputies who tried to put him in handcuffs. After he was placed in handcuffs, Hargis continued to kick at deputies and they tased him to get him to comply. The PCSO said Hargis complied but later began resisting again and spit at a deputy while he was being transported to the hospital. He was medically cleared and booked into the county jail.