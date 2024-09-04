Skip to Content
Murder suspect accused of killing his two children found not competent to stand trial

By Keith Edwards

    CLARK COUNTY, Wisconsin (WQOW) — A competency hearing was held Tuesday for the Abbotsford man accused of killing his two children in Clark County, and nearly killing his wife.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge ruled that Victor Gomez Acosta is not competent to stand trial on charges of murder and attempted murder, and that his case is suspended for now.

The charges stem from the July 5th discovery of the bodies of his two daughters, one with 16 stab wounds, the other with twenty. Acosta’s wife was stabbed approximately 17 times. She survived. Acosta was found to have eight stab wounds to his chest.

On Tuesday, the court also granted the order to commit Acosta to the Department of Health Services based on a doctor’s report.

Court documents show Acosta can and will be restored to competency within the statutory time period of 12 months.

