Memorial to murdered police officer Joseph Szczerba vandalized with spray paint

By Joe Brandt

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (KYW) — Someone vandalized a memorial to a fallen Delaware police officer with spray paint and anti-police language, the New Castle County Division of Police said.

The memorial is to the late Lt. Joseph Szczerba, who was killed at age 44 in the line of duty nearly 13 years ago.

It’s located on the 300 block of East Roosevelt Avenue in the Penn Acres area of Wilmington Manor, Delaware. The memorial features the words “never forgotten, always remembered” surrounding a police badge with the words “in memory of Lt. Joseph L. Szczerba who gave his life to protect the citizens of New Castle County” and the officer’s birth and death dates.

A picture shared by New Castle County police showed derogatory words in red spray paint on the sign.

Police said the memorial was vandalized some time over Labor Day Weekend but the exact date and time the vandalism took place aren’t clear. They’re asking residents in the area who have surveillance cameras to review the footage from 8 a.m. on Aug. 31 to 9:35 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

Anyone with tips can contact Detective Daniel Vucci at Daniel.Vucci@newcastlede.gov or 302-395-2744.

Who was Lt. Joseph Szczerba? Police and the Bureau of Justice Assistance said that on Sept. 16, 2011, Szczerba arrived at a crime scene with a suspect involved in motor vehicle thefts who had also stabbed someone.

Szczerba chased the suspect on foot and tased him, but was stabbed several times while trying to take the suspect into custody. “His actions likely prevented other officers from being similarly assaulted and led to the apprehension of his murderer,” the BJA said.

He was posthumously promoted to Lieutenant and later awarded the Congressional Badge of Bravery from Delaware leaders.

