El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on scene at Grand Mountain School; school reports no threat

El Paso County Sheriff's Office
today at 11:25 AM
Published 11:15 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says it is currently on scene at Grand Mountain School.

EPSO has confirmed that the school is on lockdown.

EPSO says that they are currently searching the school and that all kids appear to be safe at this time. There is a "heightened security concern" due to the school shooting in Georgia earlier today.

The district says that the alarm went off for an unknown reason but there is no threat. They are working to learn why the alarm went off.

EPSO says that they treat all alarms the same. They say there's no threat at this time

The school is resuming normal operations.

A press conference from the district and EPSO can be watched above.

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

