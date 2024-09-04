Colorado Springs Paralympians win big for Team USA in Paris

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Three Colorado Springs Paralympians have won some hardware across the ocean in Paris while representing Team USA.

Hailey Danz and Allysa Seely both placed in the women's paratriathlon, with Danz winning gold and Seely bronze.

The third time was the charm for 33-year-old Danz, who has competed in three previous Paralympic Games. She took home a silver medal in both the 2016 and 2020 Games.

This is the third medal for Seely, too, who took home the gold in Rio in 2016 and Tokyo in 2020.

Joshua O'Neil came back to Colorado Springs Tuesday after an extremely successful Olympic debut, in which he won a a silver medal in wheelchair rugby at the Paris Games.

On Thursday, Colorado Springs Paralympic rifle shooter, Army Sgt. John Wayne Joss, will be competing.