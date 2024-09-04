Cheyenne Mountain Zoo hosts discounted Military Appreciation Week and ‘Silent Night’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is gearing up to host its Military Appreciation week and Silent Night at the Zoo event, offering military families a major discount.

From Monday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 15, all active-duty, veteran and retired military members and their families can receive 50% off base admission to the zoo. Timed-entry e-tickets are required and must be purchased in advance at cmzoo.org/military.

To validate pre-purchased tickets at the front gate, military personnel or their spouses must present a valid military ID at admissions. If a service member is absent, spouses and dependents are still entitled to this discount with a spouse’s valid military ID.

On Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Zoo will host "Silent Night at the Zoo," an evening of peaceful mindfulness in nature. Because this event is during Military Appreciation Week, military personnel and their families can get 50% off admission to this evening event as well.

Silent Night is just what the name implies: a silent experience at the Zoo, accompanied with only the natural sounds of the mountain. Attendees are asked to silence phones and other devices and to keep all communication to a whisper.

The goal is to create a peaceful environment in natural surroundings, with as little background noise as possible. Animals will be visible, but there will be no loud-speaker announcements, keeper talks, carousel rides, or conversations above a whisper.

The zoo will have designated ‘noise-friendly’ buildings available for anyone who needs to take a phone call or regroup. The rest of the Zoo will be quiet, and the Zoo will provide small notepads and pens for written communication during the event.