US prosecutors charge Hamas leaders in October 7 attack

By Hannah Rabinowitz, Holmes Lybrand and Evan Perez, CNN

Washington (CNN) — The US Department of Justice has charged several senior Hamas leaders over the October 7 terrorist attack, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday.

The indictment is the first criminal step by the Justice Department to hold people accountable for the attack in Israel.

The announcement comes on the heels of the confirmed death of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin in Gaza, which prompted President Joe Biden and other top US officials to vow that Hamas leaders would be held accountable.

“We’ll weigh other actions as appropriate,” a senior administration official said, but declined to elaborate.

Biden said over the weekend that Goldberg-Polin’s death was “as tragic as it is reprehensible.”

“Make no mistake, Hamas leaders will pay for these crimes,” Biden said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN’s MJ Lee contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.