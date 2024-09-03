Pueblo Fire Department warns of door-to-door “Fill the Boot” scam

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Pueblo Fire Department is warning residents of a door-to-door scam involving scammers posing as donation collectors for their "Fill the Boot" campaign.

The department holds a "Fill the Boot" fundraiser annually to help raise money for muscular dystrophy research, but says scammers are using the effort to profit.

The Pueblo Fire Department said it has received multiple reports of individuals going door-to-door posing as donation collectors. Officials say these people are not associated with the department or the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The department says firefighters will never go door-to-door to collect these donations. Instead, Pueblo city firefighters are only collecting donations at local Walmarts, King Soopers and Sam's Clubs.

"Our firefighters will be in official uniforms throughout the weekend at those locations only and will never go business to business or door to door," the Pueblo Fire Department said in an Aug. 31 Facebook post.