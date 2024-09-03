Skip to Content
News

Plane makes emergency landing on Air Force Academy grounds

A tow plane and glider at the Air Force Academy
USAFA
A tow plane and glider at the Air Force Academy
By
New
today at 4:48 PM
Published 5:00 PM

US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) - A plane had to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon on the US Air Force Academy (USAFA) grounds.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) said they received a call Tuesday afternoon for a "tow plane crash with no smoke and no flames." The USAFA confirmed to KRDO13 that a tow plane from the Academy had a partial engine failure and was forced to make an emergency landing.

The plane landed on a patch of grass on Academy grounds, the USAFA said.

According to the Academy, one person was on the plane and they were not injured.

No further information is available at this time.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content