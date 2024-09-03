Plane makes emergency landing on Air Force Academy grounds

US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (KRDO) - A plane had to make an emergency landing Tuesday afternoon on the US Air Force Academy (USAFA) grounds.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) said they received a call Tuesday afternoon for a "tow plane crash with no smoke and no flames." The USAFA confirmed to KRDO13 that a tow plane from the Academy had a partial engine failure and was forced to make an emergency landing.

The plane landed on a patch of grass on Academy grounds, the USAFA said.

According to the Academy, one person was on the plane and they were not injured.

No further information is available at this time.