Buckley Space Force Base joins effort to preserve vital monarch butterfly habitat

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Department of Defense probably isn't the first group you'd think of when it comes to wildlife conservation, but they're taking the reigns at the Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora.

Each year, monarch butterflies migrate across North America from Canada to Mexico, many stopping in Colorado. Now, biologists there are helping make land on Buckley Space Force Base a more comfortable home for monarch butterflies.

A collaboration between the Department of Defense, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the nonprofit the Monarch Joint Venture is restoring 1,000 acres of habitat on the base to help the butterflies with their journey.

The group is also re-seeding native grasses and pollinator plants in the area, as well as releasing "biological controls" aimed at reducing the spread of invasive species in the area.

Wildlife experts have reported seeing very low numbers of monarchs this year, likely due to hot, dry conditions. They hope that the restoration of some of the base's shortgrass prairie habitat will assist the butterflies with their long journey.

Those that would like to support monarch populations and help the butterflies with their journey are encouraged to plant native flowers, such as milkweed, a favorite food of the species. You can also participate in citizen science efforts to monitor and tag the butterflies for research.