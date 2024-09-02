Rock Ledge Ranch hosts annual Labor Day vintage baseball game

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Each year, a Colorado Springs landmark celebrates Labor Day in a unique way.

The Rock Ledge Ranch hosts a baseball game each Labor Day, but the game has a very unique twist. Players take the field and play as they did in 1880.

This means the rules are very different. For instance, there are no gloves.

"The vintage baseball is a very specific field type of play. There aren't very many people that still produce this kind of game," Warren Wright with the Living History organization said.

The game is interactive for the fans that attend too. Fans may be able to "influence" the umpires into making the call they want.