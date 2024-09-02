Man involved in a hit-and-run in Palmer Lake is recovering at home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - We're hearing from the wife of the man who was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Palmer Lake while he was riding his motorcycle.

The accident happened in late June. Nathan Mitchem is now at home after being in the ICU for several weeks.

Mitchem is recovering after having his second surgery on his leg. His wife, Tareja Mitchem, said her husband's faith is what's helping him get by during this difficult time.

Doctors say it will take him about 10 months to recover from this accident and even then they're not sure if he'll be able to walk again.

"Right now he has what's called drop foot. So his left foot just kind of kinks. He doesn't have the nerve function to pull his foot back. So even if he could be weight bearing on his foot right now, he wouldn't be able to walk normally, unfortunately," said Mitchem.

The lives of the Mitchem family changed on Sunday, June 23, Nathan was on his motorcycle when he was involved in an accident off Highway 105 and Westward Lane in Palmer Lake.

Since that day community members have rallied behind the family. Just last weekend they held an auction to help pay for medical bills.

"Absolutely blown away. We're talking anywhere from bakeries to dog grooming, places to book fires, massage clinics, all sorts of things. The community just really rallied around us and donated above and beyond what I thought they would," said Mitchem.

Their family owned business was also affected by this tragedy.

"We did have to make a tough decision to close just because he was really the backbone to the store. And it's really, really difficult not having him there anymore," said Mitchem.

Tareja said although they're going through so much right now, their faith is what's keeps them going.

"Just has such big faith. He's like, I know God is going to see us through. I know I'm going to be just fine. So that really helps him to stay afloat above the negative thoughts," said Mitchem.

Tareja created a blog called Take Courage Collective, she plans to share her husband's road to recovery.