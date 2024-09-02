El Paso County man admits to killing his wife in 911 call Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) – Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office say that a man turned himself in to police on Sunday morning after admitting to having killed his wife and dumping her body in unincorporated El Paso County.

Officials say a man later identified as 79-year-old Stephen Chan called 911 just before 7 a.m. on Sept. 1 and claimed to dispatchers that he killed his wife before the call abruptly disconnected.

Shortly after the first call, another call was received reporting a body dumped near Walsen Road. EPSO said the deputies that responded to the scene discovered a woman's body.

Deputies traced the first caller's location to the vicinity of Walsen Road in unincorporated El Paso County. EPSO said further research on the phone number led them to a potentially associated address on Horsetail Terrace in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department was requested to conduct a welfare check at the address, but say Chan had already arrived at the Colorado Springs Police Department's Falcon Substation where he was detained and charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said this remains an active investigation and there is no known threat to the community. The name of the victim will be released following identification by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.