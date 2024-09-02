Great Weather Trend Continues

TODAY: A very nice Labor Day for everyone today with mostly sunny skies and temperatures where they should be. Expect a high for Colorado Springs of 83° and 88° for Pueblo.

TUESDAY: Another very nice day expected for Tuesday as we will have mostly sunny skies again and temperatures a above normal with a high of 87° for Colorado Springs and 92° for Pueblo.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies through the morning hours then an increase in clouds with a chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Expect partly cloudy skies each day with a slight chance for an afternoon shower. Cooler highs in the upper 70s near 80° for Colorado Springs on Thursday and low 80s on Friday. High for Pueblo on Thursday will be in the low-to-mid 80s and mid-to-upper 80s on Friday.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, if not partly cloudy skies this weekend, with a very slight chance for an afternoon shower on both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s for Colorado Springs and near 90° for Pueblo.