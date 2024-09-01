Mother and stroller hit by car near Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On August 31 after 5 p.m. a mother and a child went to cross the street at the intersection of Beulah Ave. and Small Ave.

Pueblo Police say traffic was flowing in both directions, but one side stopped to allow the mother to pass with her stroller. Unfortunately, the oncoming traffic did not stop and hit the woman at a low speed.

Police say the mother was treated for minor injuries at the scene. At this time they could not confirm how many children she had with her, but Pueblo Police say everyone involved in the crash is expected to be ok.

Pueblo Police did cite the driver for failing to yield.