Cañon City Police search for suspect accused of shooting car, stealing additional firearm inside

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - Early Sunday morning Cañon City Police officers (CCPD) were flagged down in the 1300 block of Woodlawn regarding shots fired that had just occurred in that area.

Upon investigating the incident police say it was discovered that a lone suspect was seen on video, looking into cars and opened fire into a vehicle to gain access to an unsecured firearm that was left in a locked vehicle.

The gun was stolen and the suspect ran from the area, just prior to officers arriving and being flagged down, according to CCPD.

Cañon City Police are asking anyone in the area to check doorbell cameras and other surveillance for any footage that may have captured this suspect on video. If you find something they ask you call and report it to the department.

RELATED: Colorado Springs at five-year high in gun theft, what police and lawmakers are doing to slow it

On social media CCPD also reminds the community not to confront people committing these types of crimes as they may be armed. They ask that you contact them if you see someone acting suspicious.

They also ask that you please secure your firearms in a manner that is consistent with law. Colorado law now requires that firearms stored in vehicles must be secured in a locked container. It is always preferred that you remove firearms and other valuable items from your vehicle when you are leaving the vehicle unattended for any period of time says CCPD.