UCHealth Parkview Foundation hosts gala to benefit cancer care

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The UCHealth Parkview Foundation is preparing to host the 43rd Annual Starlight Gala, an evening dedicated to supporting cancer care across southern Colorado.

The Starlight Gala will be held on Friday, Sept. 13 at the Pueblo Convention Center. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Cancer Wellness Place at UCHealth Cancer Center - Pueblo.

Representatives from UCHealth say the gala is aimed at honoring the outstanding contributions of Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers.

"We are incredibly excited to recognize the great providers, APPs and staff from Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers," said Lisa Siegel, Director of the UCHealth Parkview Foundation. "Their dedication to providing exceptional care to cancer patients in our community is truly inspiring, and we are proud to celebrate their work at this year’s Gala."

The evening will begin with a silent auction and live music by the Spinphony Electric String Quartet at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the main program beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the event are available for $150 per person or $300 per couple and can be purchased by calling 719-584-4526 or at uchealthparkviewfoundation.org.