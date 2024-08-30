Step back in time this Labor Day with a hands-on history lesson in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – This year, you can step back in time and celebrate Labor Day through a unique hands-on history lesson, all provided by a local carpenter's union.

This Monday, September 2nd, from 8:30 AM to 2 PM, the Carpenters Union Local 555 will transform the Carpenter Shop at Rockledge Ranch into a living history exhibit.

Volunteers with the group will don 1900s attire and tools and will guide families through the process of crafting a traditional wooden bench.

According to the group, the event aims to celebrate both the holiday and the history of labor rights

The group said Labor Day, which was originally established to honor the strength and unity of trade and labor organizations, has roots deeply tied to the Carpenters Union, from advancing the eight-hour workday to advocating for fair wages and worker protections.

The event will offer a hands-on opportunity for families to engage with history and garner a deeper understanding of the contributions of union carpenters.

Rockledge Ranch is located at 1350 Chambers Dr., Colorado Springs, CO 80904.