Ski resorts project opening dates for 2024-25 ski season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Labor Day marks summer's end, and many are already thinking about skiing!

Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) is preparing for the 2024-25 ski season with projected opening dates for 20 ski areas in the Colorado high country.

Several Colorado ski areas plan to open as soon as conditions allow in October, including Arapahoe Basin, Loveland Ski Area, and Winter Park Resort.

CSCUSA said Labor Day weekend is a good time to begin planning for ski season for the best price and availability on tickets, lessons, rentals, and lodging.

“While we all love the summer months in the mountains for hiking, mountain biking, and enjoying the cool, mountain air, Labor Day weekend is a great time to start planning your ski season,” said CSCUSA president and CEO Melanie Mills. “There are lots of ways for skiers and snowboarders to save, and the best way to save is to lock in your pass and lodging before the season arrives.”

While all the projected opening dates below are subject to change, skiers and snowboarders can start planning their winter fun now: