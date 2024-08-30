New ballot initiative aims to change the entire way Colorado casts votes

COLORADO (KRDO) - Major changes could be coming to the way voters in Colorado cast their vote.

This is due to the recently added ballot Initiative 310, which adopts statewide ranked-choice voting.

Voters will ultimately get to decide if that's to be true this November.

KRDO13 reached out to the Secretary of State to see how this kind of measure would play out, but Jenna Griswold's staffers say that she won't be commenting on any ballot measures at this time.

As for the people behind Initiative 310, they say it simply gives power back to the people.

"In a taxpayer-funded election, voters should have the freedom to vote for any candidate they want," Curtis Hubbard, spokesperson for Colorado Voters First said.

That's the idea behind Initiative 310. Voters should be able to pick from the best candidates and then get a candidate elected who has majority support.

Under a ranked-choice system, voters choose their top four candidates for races. They can mix and match political parties however they choose to do so.

"In our system, any voter can vote for any candidate, regardless of affiliation in any race," Hubbard said.

In the end, the candidate with the most votes wins, like our current system, but that's only if they pull in more than 50% of the first-preference votes...

If Initiative 310 does pass this November, it will be years before it goes into effect. Additionally, modifications to the state's voting rules passed earlier this year could make it hard to implement ranked-choice voting.

For now, supporters behind the measure say they plan to work with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to get rid of those modifications.