Crews responding to early morning fire at Colorado Springs apartment building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Fire Department is currently responding to a apartment structure fire on Radiant Drive, just east of Palmer Park.

As of 6:32 a.m., CSFD said the fire that broke out early this morning at Fir Tree Apartments is knocked down, and crews are searching the building before clearing out.

According to firefighters who reported to the scene, a heavy fire was coming from the second floor of an apartment. The department says three alarms were issued for the fire.

As of publication, no details are known about injuries or impacts of the fire.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.