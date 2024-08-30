Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Police Department accepting applications for ‘Chief’s Youth Advisory Council’

CSPD
Published 11:15 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is accepting applications for "The Chief's Youth Advisory Council."

CSPD says that The Chief's Youth Advisory Council offers high school students in Colorado Springs a unique chance to meet directly with the Chief of Police as representatives for their schools!

Those who participate would be in monthly meetings to learn about CSPD, participate in presentations, and hands-on demonstrations, and share student perspectives on current police topics.

An informational meeting will be held at the Police Operations Center on Wednesday, September 4, at 6 PM.

To apply, click here.

Emily Arseneau

Emily Arseneau

