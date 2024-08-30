Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to structure fire near Garden of the Gods Rd.

CSFD
By
Published 3:52 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a structure fire at 4218 Forest Hill Ct.

This is off Garden of the Gods Rd near I-25.

CSFD says that responding crews see large plumes of smoke.

CSFD reports that the fire has been knocked down on the 1st floor.

Crews report this appears to be an outside fire.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content