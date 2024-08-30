Colorado Springs Fire Department responding to structure fire near Garden of the Gods Rd.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a structure fire at 4218 Forest Hill Ct.
This is off Garden of the Gods Rd near I-25.
CSFD says that responding crews see large plumes of smoke.
#Update Multiple engine and truck companies working to bring this incident under control. pic.twitter.com/Y5MQkfASIn— CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 30, 2024
CSFD reports that the fire has been knocked down on the 1st floor.
Crews report this appears to be an outside fire.
This is a developing story.