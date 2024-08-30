Authorities identify suspect in killing of Colorado dog breeder

By Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — A suspect has been identified in the death of Paul Peavey, a Colorado dog breeder found dead on Saturday.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office has recommended charges against Sergio Ferrer, 36, in connection with Peavey’s death, including first degree murder, felony murder and aggravated robbery, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Final charges will be determined by the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, according to the sheriff’s office. CNN has reached out to the district attorney’s office for comment.

Peavey, who bred European Doberman pinschers, was last heard from on August 19 and his body was found on Saturday around noon by a search party of community volunteers, according to Bruce Boynton, a friend of Peavey’s.

Ferrer was arrested four hours after authorities located Peavey’s body on an unrelated warrant from Nebraska, where he was wanted for failure to appear on a weapons charge, according to the sheriff’s office.

At the time of the arrest, he was considered a person of interest in Peavey’s death, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office also announced the coroner’s office completed Peavey’s autopsy on Thursday and his manner of death was ruled a homicide, with his cause of death being a gunshot wound.

As many as 10 Doberman puppies were missing from his property. Four adult dogs were initially missing as well, but later returned to the house. The Doberman puppies are still unaccounted for as of Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

The four adult dogs are being held by the sheriff’s office as evidence and until ownership can be determined, sheriff’s office spokesperson Jennifer Fulton told CNN Thursday.

Authorities continue to ask the community for any tips to aid the investigation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Amy Simonson and Amanda Musa contributed to this report.