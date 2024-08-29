One hospitalized after stabbing in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – One man is in custody and another hospitalized following a stabbing last night in northeast Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department first received reports of the stabbing at 8 p.m. on Wednesday near Roy Benavidez Park on Zamora Circle.

When police arrived, witnesses to the stabbing led them to the suspect's location in a nearby RV, where they located the suspect and the stab victim. While some deputies gave medical aid to the victim, others apprehended the suspect.

According to CSPD, the suspect did not go peacefully; he was tased and sustained a broken nose in arrest efforts and was later transported to a local hospital. CSPD said two officers also sustained minor injuries during the arrest.

The victim, who had a stab wound on his chest, was also transported to a hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not yet been released. The suspect is currently in custody at the El Paso County Jail and faces multiple charges and felony warrants.