Two D70 schools in Pueblo evacuated due to power outage

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - District 70 alerted parents that there is a fire at the Black Hills substation that has caused power to be out at Libert Point Elementary and Liberty Point International.

The email sent by the district to parents says that all children are safe and students are evacuated outside.

A D70 spokesperson says that kids in classrooms without lights were brought to the cafeteria.

The district says to come pick up your child for an early dismissal as soon as possible but that this isn't an emergency.

D70 also noted that bus routes aren't running for these schools.