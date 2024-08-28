Two D70 schools in Pueblo evacuated due to power outage
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - District 70 alerted parents that there is a fire at the Black Hills substation that has caused power to be out at Libert Point Elementary and Liberty Point International.
The email sent by the district to parents says that all children are safe and students are evacuated outside.
A D70 spokesperson says that kids in classrooms without lights were brought to the cafeteria.
The district says to come pick up your child for an early dismissal as soon as possible but that this isn't an emergency.
D70 also noted that bus routes aren't running for these schools.
There is a fire at the Black Hills substation that has caused power to be out at LPE and LPI. All children are safe! We have evacuated students outside and we are working on an off-site evacuation plan to another school for parent pick-up, if electricity doesn’t come back on quickly. There are no phones and we ask that you do not come pick up your child at this time. If we have to evacuate off-site, we will send another message with where and when you are able to pick up your student.District 70 email sent to parents