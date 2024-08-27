Colorado Springs Children’s Hospital receives grant to fund pediatric cancer research

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Children's Hospital of Colorado, Colorado Springs is receiving a grant from nonprofit Hyundai Hope On Wheels (HHOW) that will fund the team's pediatric cancer research.

According to the Children's Hospital of Colorado, much of the research will be focused on developing its "Survivorship" program, which provides transition support for pediatric cancer survivors as they reach adulthood.

It will also assist in the care of patients in the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorder, located in Colorado Springs, and allow the team to hold events aimed at bringing families in the community together to support each other.

Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs is publicly celebrating the grant on Tuesday, Aug. 27 through hosting a variety of speakers, including:

Emmy, a Hyundai youth ambassador and cancer survivor

Bexley, a cancer survivor and former patient ambassador who was treated at Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, and her mom Jenny, who will speak about their cancer journey

Hyundai representatives

The public is invited to the event beginning at 2 p.m. near the front entrance of the hospital, located at 4090 Briargate Parkway.

Hyundai Hope On Wheels was founded in 1998 with the mission to help kids fighting cancer through funding research efforts and has since awarded grants totaling over $250 million to hospitals nationally. Over 830 Hyundai dealers around the country donate a portion of every vehicle purchase to the cause, paired with support from Hyundai Motor America.