Teen rodeo stars’ friendship spans borders

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Two teen rodeo performers in the Colorado State Fair aren't just partners, they're best friends, despite living in two different countries.

"Getting to be with each other, it's awesome. And doing it with somebody, it's a lot better than just yourself," said 15-year-old rodeo performer Bleu LeDoux Butler.

Butler is the granddaughter of famous country singer and rodeo champion Chris LeDoux. She met her partner, 14-year-old Calgary, Alberta native Piper Yule, at the annual Chris LeDoux days in Wyoming. That was years ago, and the two have been inseparable ever since. At least, when they can help it.

"We have to be separated tonight for the first time in a month because we're both leaving," Yule said. Almost two weeks apart, it's going to feel weird. I might cry."

Yule and Butler perform for the last time at the Colorado State Fair Monday night at 5 p.m. Any kids 12 and under on Monday can get in free.