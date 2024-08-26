2 injured after unleashed dog attack in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – At least two people were injured after a dog attack in east Colorado Springs on Saturday.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said it received a call for urgent assistance at around 12:20 p.m. saying a large dog was on the loose and attacking people in the 5000 block of Whip Trail, near North Carefree Circle and Oro Blanco Drive.

CSPD officers arrived and located the dog, which was an approximately 150-pound Great Pyrenees. Police say the canine was running loose and was chased around the neighborhood before it was cornered in a courtyard.

Animal Law Enforcement officers from the Humane Society responded and used an animal snare to subdue the dog before contacting the dog's owner.

According to CSPD, two adults were injured, but none of the injuries were life-threatening. Both people knew the dog and its owner before the incident.

The Humane Society is now investigating the incident; no charges have yet been announced.