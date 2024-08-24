Monument’s first ADA compliant community park opens

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) - Community members are celebrating the opening the Monument's first ADA compliant community park.

A ribbon cutting took place on Saturday morning amidst a community celebration for the new space at Trinity Community Park.

Members say the playground goes beyond regular guidelines. It is inclusive and accessible to any person who uses a walking device; like a wheelchair, walker, or stroller.

They highlight that the park is made available for any and everyone, "This is a place where a senior citizen and a grandchild can play TOGETHER… creating unity!"

The park features a merry-go-round for wheelchairs and other walking devices, a wheelchair trampoline, sensory panels, a unity swing, and a unity teeter totter. People with trunk mobility can sit, lie down, and hang out in the tunnel.

Trinity Community Park is located at 17750 Knollwood Drive.