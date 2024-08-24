Skip to Content
Dog Pawty at Colorado Springs SCHEELS

Published 11:02 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Community members and their furry four-legged friends are invited to out to SCHEELS for a Dog Pawty!

The sports retailer is partnering with Mayor Parker the Snow Dog to host a celebration of our furry friends.

Today from 9 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., there will be local vendors and giveaways. Attendees will also have to chance to score free dog bowls, bandanas, and disposable bag dispensers.

The free event will also feature a costume and trick contest, fun games, and free pup cups!

The Dog Pawty is located at Colorado Springs SCHEELS, 1226 Interquest Pkwy, in the parking lot.  S Social Media Leader, Brieana Kruis.

Visit the Colorado Springs SCHEELS Facebook page for more information

Paige Reynolds

Paige is a reporter and weekend morning anchor for KRDO NewsChannel 13.

