Wild Goose Meeting House in Colorado Springs announces closure

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Downtown Colorado Springs restaurant that was previously managed by the mayor, before he took office, has announced its closing down.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade and his business partner opened "The Wild Goose Meeting House" in 2013 but he left after becoming mayor, as is required by the City Charter.

During his time at the establishment, Mobolade claims he was a victim of theft by his business partner. Earlier this year, the business itself was sued for about $29,000 over unpaid bills owed to a food supplier. The lawsuit is scheduled to be heard in September.

RELATED REPORTING:

Colorado Springs Mayor facing lawsuits, accused of not paying bills for his restaurant

Part-owner and investor of multiple Colorado Springs bars accused of misusing funds

Colorado Springs restaurant does away with tipping amid labor shortage