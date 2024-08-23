State lawmakers visit Pueblo Care and Share Food Bank amid funding cuts

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Southern Colorado’s largest food bank distribution center is facing funding cuts. This comes as food insecurity continues to grow.

In hopes to combat that, state lawmakers met at the Care and Share Pueblo Distribution Center.

Over the last year, the food bank provided more than 25 million pounds of food. President and CEO, Nate Springer says that is equivalent to around 21 million meals.

Springer says having state legislators visit the center gives them the chance to show the work their doing, all while creating partnerships to secure more funds.

“Food prices have increased just over 25% in the last four years in Colorado. So, we've seen a lot of families that have crossed a threshold into need for the first time. Right now, a very creative way to supplement income is to come to the charitable food system,” Springer said.

For information on ways to give back, volunteer, or receive services, click here.