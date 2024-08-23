Second former Memphis police officer expected to change his plea to guilty in Tyre Nichols’ death

By Nick Valencia and Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — A second former Memphis police officer facing federal civil rights charges in the violent arrest and beating death of Tyre Nichols is expected to change his plea to guilty on Friday in federal court.

Emmitt Martin III is expected to join his former colleague Desmond Mills, who also changed his plea to guilty last November, as part of a settlement to both state and federal charges he faced for his role in Nichols’ death.

The change comes after Martin had previously pleaded not guilty.

Mills and Martin are among five former officers charged in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man. Martin was facing federal charges of deprivation of rights, witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

It’s unclear if Martin intends to change his plea in his state case, where he is currently facing a 2nd degree murder charge.

CNN reached out to Martin’s attorney multiple times for comment but has not yet heard back.

On Thursday, a spokeswoman with the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office told CNN they did not want to comment prematurely on the plea.

CNN reached out to the DA’s office for comment Friday.

