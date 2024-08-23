Multiple people taken to the hospital following traffic crash near Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southbound I-25 towards Pueblo is closed this morning (Fri. Aug. 23), after a car rear-ended a Military Humvee.

The call came in around 4:06 a.m., according to Colorado State Patrol.

They say the driver of a Ford Expedition rear-ended a Military Humvee, causing multiple people to be taken to the hospital.

That number of people is unknown as more details come out during this investigation, and KRDO13 is still waiting to hear more about the extent of their injuries.

No fatalities have been reported so far, and there's no estimation as to when the road will re-open.

Drivers are being directed to Exit 108 at Purcell Boulevard to detour. Expect continued delays and use alternate routes.