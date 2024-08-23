Men’s tennis world No. 1 Jannik Sinner says he hasn’t ‘done anything wrong’ after avoiding doping suspension

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — Men’s tennis world No. 1 Jannik Sinner spent much of Friday’s US Open media availability answering questions about avoiding a suspension despite twice testing positive for a prohibited substance in March.

On Tuesday, the International Tennis Integrity Agency revealed the Italian star bore “no fault or negligence” despite testing positive for Clostebol, an anabolic steroid, at low levels from a sample that was collected March 10 at the Indian Wells tournament. A further sample collected eight days later also tested positive at low levels.

“It’s not ideal before a grand slam. But, in my mind, I know that I haven’t done anything wrong,” the 23-year-old said. “I always will respect these rules of anti-doping.”

Sinner is the men’s top seed at the US Open and is set to face American Mackenzie McDonald in the first round next week.

In a statement posted on social media Tuesday, Sinner said the positive tests stemmed from “inadvertent contamination of Clostebol” through treatment from his physiotherapist. The 2024 Australian Open winner also said that his physiotherapist had been applying an over-the-counter spray to their own skin – not on Sinner – to treat a small wound.

On Friday, Sinner said he had split with his physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi and fitness coach Umberto Ferrara because of the incident.

“We worked together for two years. We made an incredible job, bringing a lot of success and then having a great team behind me,” he said.

“Now, because of these mistakes, I’m not feeling that confident to continue with them. The only thing I need right now (is) some clean air.”

Sinner said he couldn’t control how the situation would impact his reputation.

“Whoever knows me very well knows that I haven’t done, and I would never do something what goes against the rules,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, fellow ATP player Frances Tiafoe was asked about Sinner. Tiafoe lost to Sinner in the final of the Cincinnati Open on Monday, a day before the ITIA announcement.

“The government bodies made a decision – they went and did that and he is cleared to play. You know, that’s pretty much what I have to say about it,” Tiafoe said. “All the best to him in the US Open, and I’m just excited about me doing my thing at the Open.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.