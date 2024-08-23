Colorado State Fair goers note high food prices this year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - There aren't many places where you can buy a Jalepeño popper and a hot tub about ten feet away from each other. The Colorado State Fair offers that and more for the over half a million fair-goers each year.

However, some enjoying this year's opening day noted higher food prices than last year.

"I just think everything's going up. Everything in Colorado has gone up and the fair prices meet that. But there are deals to get in the door, so look for those for the ticket prices," Chantal Woodyard said.

Others said they had to pay $19 for fries.

"[I plan on spending] at least $70 to 100 bucks, depending on how much you eat and how much you want to drink," Chuck Ryan, another fair-goer said.

KRDO13 asked vendors what was causing vendors to raise their prices. One vendor said it was because of the increase in products and ingredients used in their food that meant they had to raise the price to make ends meet.

"The price in products is definitely what is causing the raise in prices," Candice Burt, a vendor, said.

Luckily, for the state fair, that doesn't mean people will stop attending.

"We come on senior day, we get in free. Come in, eat, walk around. Never miss it," Nancy Ferguson, another fair attendee said.