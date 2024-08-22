Fire mitigation work begins next week in Colorado Springs’ Palmer Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Fire mitigation work will begin next week in Colorado Springs' popular Palmer Park.

The Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation Department said the effort will be a partnership between them, the Colorado Springs Fire Department, and the Colorado Springs Forestry Department.

The mitigation efforts will consist of thinning and limbing to reduce dense vegetation, debris chipping to remove dead and downed wood material, and the removal of any hazardous plant material.

Palmer Park will remain open while this work takes place, but intermittent trail closures may be in place. If you're at the park, you may see forestry machines, chippers, and crews with chainsaws, the city said.