County officials identify what’s behind chronic flooding in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - After years of flooding in Security-Widefield, El Paso County Officials say they're working on a study to determine the root of the issue in infrastructure to prevent further flooding. However, it might take longer than residents anticipate to see real solutions.

Jack Ladley, the Director of Public Works for El Paso County, says that the issue stems from 50 to 100-year-old infrastructure in the southeast part of El Paso County.

"There was never a solid drainage plan for that development over that half-century span," Ladley said. "So what we essentially have is sheet flow through the whole area."

Ladley explained that because the roads don't absorb water, runoff happens during severe storms that temporarily overwhelm drainage systems in the area. He says they're working on a study for the region, but he doesn't know when it will be done, estimating about a year to a year and a half once it begins.

However, completing the study isn't the only problem facing county officials.

"Once we have an idea of how we want to address this, then of course it becomes a funding issue," Ladley said.

In the meantime, residents in the area are left with feet of water pouring into their basements, rising to their foundations and clogging roadways every time a major storm hits the area.

Tim Ball, a Security resident says both sides of his street turn into rivers when there is a storm. Most recently, water from his backyard ran into his basement, causing water damage.

"I'm still trying to dry out the basement and consider options for different flooring," Ball said.

He also said that there was soot left over from the flooding still in his basement, and partially attributed the problem to overflowing gutters that fill with hail quickly.

Ladley said that there are ways to help while the County works on long-term solutions.

"When you identify a problem or you see a problem, call us, and let us know [at] 719-520-6460. That's our direct line. Or you can touch us on Citizen Connect by going to El PasoCo.Com and hit the report and issue button and you can report an issue to us and we'll get out there," Ladley said.