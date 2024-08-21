The City of Colorado Springs launches new small business program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDRO)- The City of Colorado Springs unveiled its new Small Business Navigator Program.

This new COS Business Navigator Program was designed to help local entrepreneurs by giving them the resources that they need to better understand what it takes to be a business owner and to be successful while doing it.

This new program is made up of small videos and a quiz-like format. It asks the business owners a series of questions like "Do you have a business license" or "Am I allowed to run my business from home?"

The idea behind these short videos is to see where each business owner stands and try to help them in the areas where they may need more information. Including notoriously confusing things like paying sales tax.

"Whether you're wondering about permits, licenses, zoning regulations or order, other supportive programs, serious Business Navigator has you covered to help ensure that you, your business is ready for takeoff," said Mayor, of Colorado Springs Yemi Mobolade

For those who would like to use the COS Business Navigator Program, you can click here for more information.