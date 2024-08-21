Professional Bull Riders headquarters to leave Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - After nearly two decades in Pueblo, the epicenter for professional bull riders will now leave the Steel City. The headquarters has planned a move to Texas.

The move prompted some pointed comments from the Mayor and concern from some residents.

When asked about the move Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham released a statement saying,

"While she’s disappointed to see to see the half-cent sales tax dollars go to a business that once their commitment was met let the community, we’re hopeful about a new opportunities on the Riverwalk to take their place. We hope businesses who take advantage of incentives with PEDCO, make Pueblo their permanent home and not just during their initial terms of a contract. Pueblo has great things to offer with our tax incentives, amenities, the community, our education and more." Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham

The Professional Bull Riders also released a statement saying,