Professional Bull Riders headquarters to leave Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - After nearly two decades in Pueblo, the epicenter for professional bull riders will now leave the Steel City. The headquarters has planned a move to Texas.
The move prompted some pointed comments from the Mayor and concern from some residents.
When asked about the move Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham released a statement saying,
"While she’s disappointed to see to see the half-cent sales tax dollars go to a business that once their commitment was met let the community, we’re hopeful about a new opportunities on the Riverwalk to take their place. We hope businesses who take advantage of incentives with PEDCO, make Pueblo their permanent home and not just during their initial terms of a contract. Pueblo has great things to offer with our tax incentives, amenities, the community, our education and more."Pueblo Mayor Heather Graham
The Professional Bull Riders also released a statement saying,
"PBR, which had been based in Pueblo since 2007, has moved its official corporate headquarters to Fort Worth, Texas. Fort Worth is the current location of the PBR World Finals, the Texas Rattlers competing in the PBR Camping World Team Series, our new television partner Merit Street Media, and the iconic Cowtown Coliseum, which features weekly events programmed by the organization.
PBR fulfilled has fulfilled our employment obligations to the city, bringing nearly two decades of jobs and exposure to Pueblo while the sport has grown rapidly. Moving to the heart of cowboy country positions the sport for further expansion.
PBR will maintain a presence in the Riverwalk building into mid-2025."Professional Bull Riders