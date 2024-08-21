Skip to Content
CSPD: Sexually violent predator moves to address on southwest side of city

By
today at 10:35 AM
Published 10:55 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community that a sexually violent predator has moved to a new address on the southwest side of the city.

According to CSPD, Isadore Romero's past behavior has led him to be labeled a sexually violent predator by the State of Colorado Parole Board. His criminal history reveals that he was convicted of attempted sexual assault of a child and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in El Paso County in 2003. He was also convicted of possession/sale of Schedule I or II controlled substances in El Paso County in 1998.

CSPD said Romero is registered at 225 W. Brookside St. #108.

Anyone with further questions about this SVP and this Community Notification process can contact Detective Nancy Gifford at 719-444-7672 of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

