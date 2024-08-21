A preview of the 2024 Pueblo West Cyclones

This is the season Pueblo West has been waiting for.

"I feel like this is the best team we've ever had, and I feel like we're ready to go," says quarterback Gavin Lockett. "Everybody's excited about it and there's a lot of talent and chemistry on this team."

The Cylones have 18/22 starters back, and are stacked with more than 30 seniors.

"It's great because those guys have vastly been so they know the game, they know what they're doing," says receiver, safety, and kick returner Garrett O'Brien. "We like to talk about it like this should be a player led team. And so when we have that many seniors, they can lead the team and not have to worry about the coaches telling us what to do all the time."

All that experience, and all that talent has pueblo west in position to make a run at a state championship.

"As soon as the season gets started, I think we can be the best team in the state this year," says O'Brien.

"This year we have a chance," Lockett says. "So, it's just about making the most of it and playing how we know we can play."



Pueblo west will open the season against state power Loveland in a game we’ll have on KRDO 13.3, KRDO News radio, and streaming online at KRDO.com. That game will tell us a lot about how good the cyclones are.

"We want to play the best," says coach Clint Buderus. "The schedule's tough as heck and we want to see where we're at. You may be 8-2 or 9-1 or 7-3, or whatever you are, and you'll know if you can play in the playoffs, and have success down the road."