Woodland Park School District announced new cell phone restrictions for students

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Woodland Park School District (WPSD) announced Tuesday that there will be new cell phone restrictions in classrooms for students this school year.

According to the district, students will now be required to place their cell phones in a designated area that is selected by the classroom teacher. Access to cell phones during class will be prohibited unless authorized by the teacher for special lessons or circumstances.

The district said this initiative is designed to minimize distraction and allow students to better concentrate and actively participate in classroom activities.

The WPSD said they can assure parents that in the case of urgent matters, the school's front office can assist in communicating messages to students during the school day.

For more information, visit the Woodland Park School District.