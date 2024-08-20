Pikes Peak United Way encourages workers to give back through Annual Day of Caring

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Pikes Peak United Way is kicking off its annual campaign season today with a Day of Caring, which encourages workers from local businesses to give back to community members.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20, over 100 volunteers will assist with landscaping, cleanup, furniture assembly and improvement projects at the Family Success Center.

“Our goal is to make our community stronger,” said CEO of Pikes Peak United Way Cindy Aubrey. “The Day of Caring is one way we do that. The Family Success Center is available to organizations and families in Southeast Colorado Springs, helping improve the building and benefitting the partners and organizations that are part of the community.”

They'll be renovating Weidner Field, where volunteers and donations from Weidner Apartment Homes will help ensure more available room for community sports.

In another part of the city, volunteers will be painting the house of a disabled senior citizen who lost her husband a decade ago and has since been unable to keep up with home repairs.

The Campaign Kickoff Celebration will be on Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the organization's offices at 518 N. Nevada Ave. and is open to the public. It marks the first day of the 2024-2025 workplace giving campaign.